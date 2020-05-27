India News | COVID-19 Cases in Ladakh Rise to 54

Leh, May 27 (PTI) Another person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Leh district, taking the number of cases in Ladakh to 54 on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 11 -- nine in Kargil and two in Leh districts. Forty-three patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, officials said.

The department has received 297 sample reports on Tuesday. A total of 588 samples were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control in New Delhi for testing on Wednesday, the officials said.

