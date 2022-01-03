Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) COVID-19 cases may be rising in Pune city but severe symptoms are not being observed in patients and the civic body was fully prepared to handle any situation, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department Bags Two eGovernance Awards for Digital Library and NOC Affiliation Portal.

The 47 Omicron patients in the state's second largest city also have mild symptoms, he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Cousin, Two Others in Jabalpur; Accused Arrested.

"In one week, the number of active cases is 2,500. However, even as numbers are rising, no severe symptoms are being observed in the patients. Of the 2,500 active cases, 70 to 75 percent are fully vaccinated, which is perhaps why they have no complaints. Some 300 active cases are under hospitalization," he said.

"Of the 300 who are hospitalized, 190 are completely normal. Around 80 are on oxygen support and 25 are on ventilators. We (Pune Municipal Corporation) currently have 4000 Remdesivir medicines available with us, Around 1,800 beds are ready and the jumbo facility can be made operational in seven days," the mayor informed.

He said, in order to the curb the outbreak, a decision has been taken to implement existing restrictions, such as 50 percent attendance norms in cinema halls and fully vaccinated certificates required for entering malls, in a strict manner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)