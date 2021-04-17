New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): As Maharashtra faces shortage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya said the Central government is in active contact with officers of the Maharashtra government and is assisting the state with the supply of drug in every manner.

Mandaviya's statement came in response to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's tweets alleging that the Central government is denying 16 export-oriented units that have 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir to sell the medicine at a time when many states are facing a shortage of the drug.

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister condemned Malik's allegations and said to double the production of Remdesivir, the Centre has given permission to 20 more plants since April 12 to increase capacity to manufacture.

"Tweets by Nawab Malik are shocking. It is full of half-truths and lies and the threats issued are unacceptable. He is unaware of the ground situation. The government of India (GoI) has been in active contact with officers of the government of Maharashtra (GoM) and is assisting with the supply of Remdesivir in every manner," MAndaviya tweeted.

"We are doubling the production in the country and have given express permission to more 20 Plants since 12-4-2021 to manufacturers. Ensuring an adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains our priority," he said in another tweet.

Citing the Central government's record, he said: "There is only one unit of EoU and one in SEZ. We have reached out to all the Manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck"

The Union Minister also requested Malik to share the list of these 16 companies, availability of stock and WHO-GMP with them and said the Centre is committed to doing everything to help the people of this country.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Maharashtra Minister had asked the Centre to solve the problem of shortage of Remdesivir and said the vials of the drugs must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately.

"There are 16 export-oriented units in our country that have 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir since exports are now banned by the government, these units are seeking permission to sell this medicine in our country but the central government is denying the same," Malik tweeted.

"The government says it should be sold only through 7 companies that are producing it. These 7 companies are refusing to take responsibility. This is a decision-making crisis. While there is a requirement of this medicine and availability too, a quick decision is the need of the hour. This problem must be solved and the vials must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

