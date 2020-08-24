Raipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 755 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, taking the statewide tally to 21,732 and the toll to 203 on Monday, a health official said.

The day saw the discharge of 493 patients following recovery from the infection, he said.

The state now has 8,105 active cases as 13,424 people have been discharged and 203 have died, he said.

Raipur district, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, reported 207 of the fresh cases, which took the case tally in the district to 7,572, he said.

The district has witnessed 109 deaths.

Other districts where news cases were detected are Raigarh (125), Rajnandgaon (59), Durg (41), Bastar (37), Janjgir-Champa (33), Sukma (28), Kondagaon (24), Bilaspur (22), Bijapur (21), Surajpur (20), Mungeli (19), Mahasamund (17), Balod (13), Dhamari (13), Surguja (11) and Narayanpur (11), he said.

Ten cases each were reported from Balodabazar and Kanker districts, eight each from Kabirdham and Korba districts, five from Gariaband district, four from Dantewada, three from Balrampur and two from Koriya while one case each came from Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Jashpur districts, he said.

Besides, two persons who had arrived from other states to Chhattisgarh have tested positive, he said.

Among the 6 fatalities, four patients were from Raipur while one each from Korba and Kanker districts, he said.

Of them, three patients died on Monday while another succumbed on Sunday. Besides, the information about two deaths that took place on August 21 and August 22, was received on Monday, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 14,900 cases and 167 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,732, new cases 755, deaths 203, discharged 13,424, active cases 8,105, people tested so far 4,94,081.

