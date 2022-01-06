Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 6 (ANI): In view of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to give permission to start a genome sequencing facility in the state soon.

"There is no facility for genome sequencing in Chhattisgarh. For this purpose, we have to send samples to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) to get reports. As a result, there becomes a delay in knowing the variants of coronavirus. I request you to give permission to start genome sequencing facility at AIIMS, Raipur," Deo wrote to Union Health Minister.

He also urged Mandaviya to provide financial and technical assistance to start a genome sequencing facility at Raipur Medical College.

Chattisgarh reported its first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus from Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

As per the state government, the patient is 52-years-old and has a travel history to the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, a night curfew will be imposed in Raipur from 9 pm to 6 am, said the order from the district collector on Wednesday. (ANI)

