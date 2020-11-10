Raipur, Nov 9 (PTI) With 1,586 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 2,02,523 and toll to 2,464on Monday, a health official said.

Also, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 1,78,838 after 224 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,964 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

Also Read | Assam: Compounder of a Tea Garden Hospital Arrested for Declaring Alive Child Dead in Dibrugarh.

The state now has 21,221 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 112 new cases, taking its total count to 42,583, including 623 deaths.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami to be Questioned Daily for 3 Hours in Taloja Jail, Alibaug CJM Grants Permission to Crime Branch.

Janjgir-Champa recorded 163 new cases, Raigarh 138 and Korba 138, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, eight took place on Monday and nine on Sunday," he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,02,523, new cases 1,586, deaths 2,464, recovered 1,78,838, active cases 21,221, people tested so far 20,17,020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)