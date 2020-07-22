Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar crossed the 200 mark on Wednesday with 10 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, while over 1,500 instances of the infection registered during the period took the tally to 30,006.

According to the state health department, the death toll has reached 208 with Patna and Bhagalpur reporting two fatalities each, and Buxar, Arwal, Katihar, Rohtas, Purnea and Saran one each.

Buxar has reported its first COVID-19 fatality. Patna district accounts for the maximum 33 deaths so far.

Both the deaths in Patna in the last 24 hours were reported from the city's AIIMS. These include BJP MLC Sunil Singh who breathed his last on the previous night and Rati Raman Jha, the civil surgeon of Samastipur who got admitted to the hospital here a week ago and died early on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled both the deaths.

All but one of the 38 districts in the state have reported coronavirus deaths.

Bhagalpur has so far reported 19 fatalities, Gaya 13, Darbhanga 10 and Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Saran nine each.

The state health department said of the fresh cases registered on Wednesday, 772 were from tests which were conducted on or before July 20 while 730 were reported in the last 24 hours. The tally of cases has reached 30,006, it said.

Other than Bihar, only 11 states in the country have so far reported more than 30,000 cases.

Patna accounted for 278, nearly a third, of the total number of fresh cases and also had the highest number of 174 people testing positive whose reports came out late.

With an overall tally of 4479, Patna district is the worst-affected in the state followed by Bhagalpur at 1,859, Muzaffarpur at 1,382, Nalanda at 1,154, Siwan at 1,143, Begusarai at 1,114, Gaya at 1,070 and Rohtas at 1,051.

The total number of active cases in the state, which is under a 15-day lockdown since July 15 because of a spike witnessed in the last few weeks, was 9,981. However, 19,876 people have so far recuperated. Bihar's recovery rate stood at 66.11 per cent.

Altogether 10,159 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The chief minister has instructed officials to increase testing rate to about 20,000 per day.

