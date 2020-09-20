Bengaluru, Sept 20 (PTI) COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka crossed the 8,000 mark on Sunday with 101 fresh deaths, while 8,191 new infections took the tally to 5,19,537, the health department said.

The day also 8,611 patients being discharged after recovery.

The active cases stood at 98,403, including 811 in Intensive Care Units in different hospitals, the department said in a statement.

The spike in cases on Sunday was led by Bengaluru urban district, which recorded 3,322 fresh cases and 32 deaths.

The city has so far reported 1,94,760 cases and 2,657 deaths, with 41,754 under treatment

There were cumulatively 1,50,348 discharges in the city including 2,970 on Sunday.

After Bengaluru Urban, Myrusu district accounted for the maximum number of cases with 481, followed by 380 in Dakshina Kannada, 337 in Koppal, 305 in Dharwad, 295 each in Shivamogga and Udupi, 298 in Ballari, 277 in Hassan and 244 in Tumakuru.

Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Haveri and Gadag were among the other districts where fresh infections were also reported.

Mysuru, with 12 deaths, came behind Bengaluru Urban, followed by eight in Ballari, six each in Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Hassan.

While a majority of those who died were aged above 50, there was also a one-year-old girl in Mysuru, a 12-year-old boy and 19-year-old girl in Bengaluru urban district who succumbed to the infection.

Most of those who died had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza Like Illness, the bulletin said.

As on Sunday, over 5.09 lakh people were home quarantine, the department said

A total of 60,477 tests done on Sunday, including 26,731 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests,taking the total number so far to 42. 40 lakh, the release said.

