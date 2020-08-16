New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Delhi Government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages to combat COVID-19 and the village youth will be trained and provided with the oxymeters to set up these Kendras, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote, "Already received commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. I am overwhelmed. Will now set up "oxygen jaanch kendra" in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank you, donors. We will train village youth and give them oxymeters to set up oxygen kendras."

"This will help us in saving lives by detecting a drop in oxygen levels in time," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Kejriwal requested people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so that it can be provided to the villages.

"We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need," he said. (ANI)

