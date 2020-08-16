Former Indian cricket and UP minister Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday (August 16) at the age of 73. Chauhan’s medical condition was critical in recent times as he was put into ventilator support at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after suffering a kidney failure on Friday. Notably, he was also tested positive for COVID-19 virus in July earlier this year. He was yet to recover from the widely-spreading disease when he suffered kidney problems. Chauhan eventually took his last breath on Saturday and people from all around the world mourned his demise. Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and many other members of the cricket fraternity also expressed grief over the sad news. Chetan Chauhan, Former India Cricketer, Passes Away at 73 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.

Chauhan, who made his international debut in 1969, is regarded as one of the best openers to have played Test cricket for India. The right-handed batsman was known for his grit as he never looked vulnerable against the fearsome Australian and Caribbean pacers. He formed a formidable pair with Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order as the duo got India off to many brilliant starts. After bidding adieu to the game, Chauhan also served as a manager of the national team and India did quite well under his stint. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars reacted to Chetan Chauhan’s demise. Chetan Chauhan Dies at 73: A Look at Some Records of the Former Indian Opener.

The opener finally bided adieu to the game in 1981 but not before scoring 2084 runs in 40 Test matches with an average of 31.58. After retiring from international cricket, Chauhan started his new innings in the field of politics. He served as UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). Also, he performed different roles at the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

