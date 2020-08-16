Former Indian cricket and UP minister Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday (August 16) at the age of 73. Chauhan’s medical condition was critical in recent times as he was put into ventilator support at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after suffering a kidney failure on Friday. Notably, he was also tested positive for COVID-19 virus in July earlier this year. He was yet to recover from the widely-spreading disease when he suffered kidney problems. Chauhan eventually took his last breath on Saturday and people from all around the world mourned his demise. Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and many other members of the cricket fraternity also expressed grief over the sad news. Chetan Chauhan, Former India Cricketer, Passes Away at 73 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.

Chauhan, who made his international debut in 1969, is regarded as one of the best openers to have played Test cricket for India. The right-handed batsman was known for his grit as he never looked vulnerable against the fearsome Australian and Caribbean pacers. He formed a formidable pair with Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order as the duo got India off to many brilliant starts. After bidding adieu to the game, Chauhan also served as a manager of the national team and India did quite well under his stint. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars reacted to Chetan Chauhan’s demise. Chetan Chauhan Dies at 73: A Look at Some Records of the Former Indian Opener.

Virat Kohli Shocked!!

Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's Heartfelt Note!!

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai. He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. May his soul Rest in Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AlkVHj47XK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2020

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Grief!!

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones! pic.twitter.com/6dvIlqZ7ke — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 16, 2020

Irfan Pathan Saddened!!

Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family. #rip — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 16, 2020

Virender Sehwag Mourns!!

My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2020

Harsha Bhogle's Message!!

Full of grief to read of the passing of the brave Chetan Chauhan. Formed probably India's finest opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar. Tough player, forged a fine career and always greeted you heartily. There in all of India's great fightbacks in the late 70s and 80s. So sad. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2020

Aakash Chopra Mourns!!

Heart goes out to the family of Chetan Chauhan ji....fondly remember the days I spent under his tutelage at Delhi. You’ll be missed, sir. R.I.P. Om Shanti. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2020

The opener finally bided adieu to the game in 1981 but not before scoring 2084 runs in 40 Test matches with an average of 31.58. After retiring from international cricket, Chauhan started his new innings in the field of politics. He served as UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). Also, he performed different roles at the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).