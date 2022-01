New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday reported 6,028 new Covid cases and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 10.55 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health bulletin showed 9,127 patients were discharged in a day and less than 15 per cent of the Covid beds in hospitals were occupied.

On Monday, the capital had logged 5,760 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent and 30 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 15, the highest so far in the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths due to the infection. It took just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The capital on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

As many as 574 people have succumbed to Covid in the national capital so far in January.

However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials have maintained that most patients had comorbidities, such as cancer, liver or kidney diseases, and Covid wasn't the primary reason for deaths this time.

