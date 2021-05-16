New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): India received 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,365 ventilators, Bi-PAP and about 5.3l Remdesivir vials as global aid and these were sent to states and union territories between April 27 and May 15 to combat COVID-19.

An official press release stated that India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 this year from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts. The government of India is delivering global aid to states and UTs to supplement their resources and efforts.

The country has received major consignments from Kazakhstan, Japan, Switzerland, Ontario (Canada), USA, Egypt, and British Oxygen Co. (United Kingdom) on May 14 and 15 which include 100 oxygen concentrators, 500 ventilators/ Bi-PAP /CPAP, 300 oxygen cylinders, 40,000 Remdesivir, and several masks and protective suits.

Earlier on May 12 and 13, India received 1,506 oxygen concentrators, 434 oxygen cylinder, and 58 ventilators/ BiPAP/ CPAP from countries like Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland, and Greece.

As per the government, the relief material has reached many states and UTs.

"Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise. The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021," said the release. (ANI)

