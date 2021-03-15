Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 15 (ANI): In wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday ordered the closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards until further orders.

"In wake of rising cases of COVID-19, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards -- Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar," informed the press release.

Restaurants, malls, showrooms, pan shops, clubs, tea stalls, hair salons will be closed after 10 pm in eight wards of Ahmedabad. Manekchowk Food and Beverage Market and Raipur Food and Beverage Market will also be closed.

"Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 78.41 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours," read the press release by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)