New Delhi, April 8: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair the 24th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the current national and international scenario of coronavirus pandemic and strategies that are to be adopted for availability and distribution of vaccines in the coming days.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 am at Nirman Bhawan. The matters to be discussed are important in view of the recent developments in the country. Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India, several states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have complained about a shortage of coronavirus vaccine. Pune Civic Body May Ask People in Home Quarantine to Sign Rs 25,000 ‘Bond’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Says Report.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Thursday, surpassing the 1.26 lakh mark in a single day.

