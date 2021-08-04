Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 9,644, while 27 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,70,009, according to a bulletin.

The new deaths were recorded in Hisar, Jhajjar and Fatehabad districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Nine fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Gurugram and four in Panchkula district.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 712 and the recovery count at 7,59,653 in the state.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

