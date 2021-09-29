Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death, even though it added sixteen new infections Wednesday, pushing the total case count to 7,70,863.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,874.

Meanwhile, among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurgaon district.

The total active cases in the state were 105, while the overall recoveries were 7,60,711.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

