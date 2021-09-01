Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death after months, even though it added 20 new infections Wednesday, pushing the total case count to 7,70,506.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,677 as no fresh deaths were reported.

Also Read | Croaker Fish in Maharashtra: Palghar Fisherman Chandrakant Tare Nets 157 ‘Ghol’ Fish Worth Rs 1.33 Crore From Arabian Sea.

It was after a gap of several months that the state reported no death during a 24-hour period.

Among the districts, nine cases were from Gurgaon district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Releases Special Commemorative Coin on ISKCON Founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada’s 125th Birth Anniversary.

The total active cases in the state were 296, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,189.

The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)