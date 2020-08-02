Dhanbad, Aug 2 (PTI) In the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Dhanbad district administration has converted the Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Trust (SSLNT) Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for treatment of infected pregnant women and other female patients.

This is the first dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Jharkhand for women infected patients, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umashankar Singh said.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Wins British Grand Prix For Record Seventh Time: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

"Since SSLNT Hospital is situated in the middle of the city, it is accessible for pregnant women testing positive and other female patients. So it has been acquired with immediate effect under Section 65 of the Disaster Management Act 2005," he said.

As of now this dedicated COVID-19 health centre has 20 beds but more beds are being set up, the deputy commissioner said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Minor Daughter Gangraped by Unidentified Men in Burhanpur District.

"All facilities as per guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Science (ICMR) New Delhi has been restored for best possible treatment of infected female patients," the DC said.

The SSLNT Hospital Superintendent, Dr Jitesh Ranjan, said that as per the directive the hospital is geared up for treatment from today.

Till August 1, Dhanbad had registered 639 COVID-19 cases in which 457 have recovered and 162 are active cases. A total of 14 persons have died due to COVID-19 till date in the district, health officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)