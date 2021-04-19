New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) is going to set up an oxygen plant with 200 cubic meters per hour capacity in its Gujarat's Kalol unit and will provide free oxygen to hospitals suffering from a shortage of oxygen amid the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 infections.

"We at IFFCO, humbly share that on nation's service, is putting up an oxygen plant with capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat. IFFCO will give free oxygen to hospitals. Each cylinder will be of 46.7 litres," read an official statement.

The plant will generate medical grade oxygen and fill 700 big D type cylinders daily and also 300 medium B size cylinders on demand which will be supplied to all hospitals free.

"IFFCO will also put up three more plants across the country to help the nation in this pandemic time," the statement added.

The hospitals need to bring their own cylinders for a refill. A security deposit will be taken if cylinders will be taken from IFFCO in order to avoid hoarding of oxygen.

Several states in the country are facing a severe shortage of oxygen for medical use amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal told ANI in an interview that the government has taken key decisions for increasing the supply of medical oxygen in view of increasing cases of COVID-19, which include limiting industrial oxygen to nine industries.

He said the central government did mapping in a meeting with governments of 12 states and union territories most affected by COVID-19 and 6,177 metric tonnes of oxygen will be given to these states. (ANI)

