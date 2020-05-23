India News | COVID-19: Indian Navy Sends Medicines, Doctors to Mauritius

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) An Indian Navy ship carrying a medical team and ayurvedic and essential medicines reached Port Louis in Mauritius on Saturday to assist the island-nation fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The assistance being provided to Mauritius is under Mission Sagar, an outreach programme by India.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

The 14-member medical team aboard INS Kesari comprised Indian Navy doctors and paramedics and they will assist their Mauritian counterparts in COVID-19 related emergencies, the Navy said in a statement.

An official ceremony to hand over the medicines to Mauritius from India was held on Saturday in the presence of Mauritian Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal and Indian High Commissioner Tanmaya Lal.

Also Read | Haryana Govt Issues Guidelines for Salons, Beauty Parlours, Other Shops as Safety Measures Against Coronavirus.

"This Indian Naval Ship Kesari is carrying COVID-related essential medicines and a special consignment of ayurvedic medicines for the people of Mauritius," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)