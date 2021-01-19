New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Out of 3.81 lakh health care workers who received COVID-19 vaccine in the three days, 580 beneficiaries reported adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) and seven of them required hospitalisation, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

"So far, cumulative 580 AEFIs have been reported. A total of 7 beneficiaries were required hospitalisation. Three cases of adverse event are reported in Delhi. Where two beneficiaries were discharged from their respective hospitals, the third beneficiary who was fainted is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj," Additional Secretary in Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said at a media briefing.

"In Uttarakhand, one beneficiary who suffered AEFI is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh," he added.

Agnani said Chhattisgarh reported one case in which a beneficiary complained of AEFI and the beneficiary is under observation at Government Medical College in Rajnandgaon.

He said Karnataka has reported two cases of AEFI.

"One beneficiary is fine and under observation at a district hospital in Chitradurga while another beneficiary who reported AEFI is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga," the official added.

The Health Ministry clarified about two deaths of healthcare workers who received COVID-19 vaccine.

"A 52-year-old resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh got vaccinated on January 16 and died on January 17 evening. His post mortem done by a board of three doctors revealed death due to cardiopulmonary disease (pockets of pus in lungs, enlarged heart) and hence, his death is not related to vaccination," Agnani said.

"A 43-year-old male healthcare worker from Bellary in Karnataka was vaccinated on January 16 and died on January 18. The cause of death is anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure. His post mortem is being scheduled at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka," he added.

According to the health ministry, AEFI may or may not be related to vaccine or vaccination process.

The ministry said adverse events post-vaccination are minor in nature - pain, mild swelling at the injection site, mild fever, body one, nausea, giddiness and mild allergic reactions like rashes etc.

A total of 3,81,305 people have been vaccinated in the last three days through 7,704 sessions, according to health ministry data.

On Monday at least 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 5 pm.

Dr Manish Vaish, Director, Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said even though the vaccine has been rolled out, people must keep following preventive measures even after vaccination such as use of masks and social distancing. (ANI)

