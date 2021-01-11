Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 113 new positive cases, while one death took place in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,22,651 and the death toll to 1,911, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 46 were from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 42 cases followed by 35 in Jammu district.

While four districts -- Doda, Samba, Reasi and Ramban -- did not report any fresh cases, 14 other districts had fresh cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,768 in the union territory, while 1,18,972 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported one COVID-19 death from Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

