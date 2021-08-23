Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 93 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of infected persons to 3,24,295, while one fresh death was reported in the union territory in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 43 were from the Jammu division and 50 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Doda district recorded the highest number of 28 cases, followed by 12 cases in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases was 1,054 in the union territory, while 3,18,838 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,403 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 43 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

