Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI): Kerala recorded 6,684 recoveries from COVID-19 on Sunday as against 4,581 new cases, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Meanwhile, the toll climbed to 1,869 with 21 new fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 46,126 samples were tested and the test positivity rate touched 9.93 per cent, the minister said in a press release.

So far, 54,72,967 samples have been sent for testing.

While 74,802 people are undergoing treatment for the disease presently,so far 4,48,207 have been cured.

The total caseload has mounted to 5,25,580.

Kozhikode accounted for 574 cases, the highest today, followed by Malappuram (558), Alappuzha (496), Ernakulam(489), Thrissur (425) and Palakkad (416).

Of the positive cases today, 59 were healthworkers, 85 had come from outside the state and 3,920 were infected through contact.

As many as 3,22,296 people are under observation in various districts and 17,833 are in hospitals.

Ten areas were included in the hotspot list while 13 places were removed.PTI UDSS

