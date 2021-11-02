Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI): Kerala recorded 6,444 fresh COVID-19 cases and 187 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,80,398 and the fatalities to 32,236, the state government said on Tuesday.

With 8,424 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 48,72,930 and the active cases reached 74,618, an official press release said.

Of the 187 deaths, 45 were reported over the last few days, 87 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 55 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

As many as 64,999 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 990 cases followed by Ernakulam (916) and Thrissur (780).

Of the new cases, 31 were health workers, 48 from outside the state and 5,913 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 452.

There are currently 2,62,454 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,55,881 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,886 in hospitals.

