Latur, Jul 6 (PTI) Latur in Maharashtra on Monday reported 19 COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since the outbreak began in the district, an official said.

The number of cases in the district is now 471, which includes 24 deaths, he added.

A 75-year-old man succumbed to the infection during the day in Udgir, the official said.

"Of the 19 cases, 16 are from Nilanga, while three are the MIDC area in Latur city," head of the virus testing lab Dr Vijaykumar Chincholkar informed.

Meanwhile, a 200-bed COVID hospital has been set up in the premises of the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Sciences Institute in Latur on Monday.

"All 200 beds have oxygen facility and 60 ventilators have been provided. It has X-ray and sonography machines as well as a separate dialysis system available," an official said.

State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh inspected the facility in the morning, an official aid. PTI

