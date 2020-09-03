Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 18,105 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,43,844 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The state also reported 391 deaths, taking the fatality count to 25,586, he said.

Maharashtra had on Wednesday (September 2) reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count.

Also, 13,988 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases beyond the 6 lakh-mark to 6,12,484, the official said.

The state currently has 2,05,428 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,526 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,50,095 and the toll to 7,764.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 21,439, he added.

Pune city reported 1,873 cases along with 47 fresh deaths, taking its infection count to 1,06,428 and the toll to 2,654, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,43,844, new cases 18,105, deaths 25,586, recoveries 6,12,484, active cases 2,05,428, people tested so far 43,72,697.

