Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Further relaxing the COVID-19 curbs, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity from August 15 onwards, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Shops are also allowed to operate till 10 pm.

Talking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said spas and gymnasiums will also be allowed to function till 10 pm at a 50 per cent capacity on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of the vaccine.

Indoor games will be allowed but cinema halls and places of worship will continue to remain shut until further orders, the minister said.

Weddings in open spaces will be allowed with 200 people, while events can take place in closed halls with 100 people or at a 50 per cent capacity of the venue or whichever is less, he said.

"Shopping malls, hotels, gyms, spas and shops will be permitted to operate till 10 pm, on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," Tope said, adding these places will function at 50 per cent capacity.

The state task force on COVID-19 is not in favour of opening schools and colleges from August 17. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet members of the task force tonight to take a final decision.

