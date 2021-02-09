Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Tuesday informed that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, the minister of state for home in the MVA government said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is good and have started medication as advised by doctors."

Sources close to the minister said he had recently come back from the United States of America and had got himself tested as a precautionary measure, and the report returned positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)