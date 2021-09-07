New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded India's ongoing vaccination drive to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated all health workers and people for this momentous achievement.

The country has crossed a landmark milestone of administering 70 crore vaccine doses.

"Soaring higher on #COVID19 vaccination under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership. 70 crore vaccine doses administered to date. Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," tweeted the Union Minister.

In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 70 crore landmark milestone (70,63,55,796) today.

As per the official health ministry release, more than 67 lakh (67, 43,698) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Union Health Minister congratulated the entire country and healthcare workers for the achievement of the 70 crore landmark milestone. The last 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in just 13 days.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Here, India on Monday reported 31,222 new COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Of the total new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 19,688 cases.

With this, the country's overall COVID tally has gone up to 3,30,58,843 including 3,92,864 active cases.

A total of 42,942 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total recoveries to 3,22,24,937.

The number of active cases comprises 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 per cent, the health ministry said. (ANI)

