India News | COVID-19: Meghalaya Extends Lockdown Till June 6

Shillong, May 31 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 6 continuing with the existing curbs, but will allow more shops selling non-essential items to reopen, officials said on Sunday.

The fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown ends on Sunday midnight.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh | All Govt Offices in State to Remain Open on All Working Days With 100% Attendance of All Officials: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

The timing of night curfew was revised and it will remain imposed between 9 pm and 5 am, they said. It was 7 pm to 7 am earlier.

More private and commercial establishments in East Khasi Hills district, where state capital Shillong is located, will be allowed to open from June 3 to June 6 between 9 am and 5 pm daily, Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0: Curfew Extended in Himachal Pradesh Till June 30 With Relaxations in Movement of Public Transport Buses and Operation of Hotels.

A section of the outlets selling non-essential commodities was earlier given the nod to start functioning, and now more such shops will be allowed to open.

Public transport including taxis and buses are already operating within a district and the administration has not yet allowed inter-district and inter-state movement of vehicles, barring those having lockdown passes.

Operation of shopping complexes, salons, spas, parlours, cinema theatres, gymnasiums and swimming pools are still prohibited from functioning, the East Khasi Hills DC said.

Hotels, other than those being used as quarantine facilities, have been disallowed from opening till June 6 or until fresh orders come up, Nongbri said.

Similar orders have also been issued in other 10 districts, a top government official said.

Meanwhile, the department of health and family welfare said all children except those below 2 years of age and asthma patients must use a homemade mask while venturing outdoors.

The state government has amended the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 to impose the new rule, the department said in a statement.

People at various workplaces and any other public places should maintain social distancing and the gap between two persons should be a minimum of 6 feet or 2 meters, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)