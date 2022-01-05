Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 5 (ANI): Meghalaya has one active case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the state's health department said on Wednesday.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Aman War today said, "The state of Meghalaya has only one active Omicron case. Out of the four cases of Omicron confirmed on Tuesday, three detected already recovering."

The DHS said that there is no need to panic as the three from the four have recovered while the remaining one is stable without symptoms and under isolation.

He said that they did not recover overnight and that they were tested accordingly and were under strict restrictions had no symptoms.

On updating about an Assam tourist who detected positive of the variant in Meghalaya, the DHS informed that the person had returned back the same day on reaching halfway from Shillong. He said that the Assam counterpart has been informed about the same.

The DHS informed that for all positive cases from December 7 genome sequencing was done and those coming from outside the country were tested on a priority basis. He further informed that it normally takes 5-6 days for the report to come. He appealed the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

