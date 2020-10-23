Bhopal, Oct 23 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh on Friday increased to 1,65,294 after 953 persons tested positive for the disease, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,855, a health official said.

A total of 1,325 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,50,678.

Two patients died in Rajgarh while one each succumbed in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Betul, Neemuch, Damoh, Raisen, Harda and Sidhi, the official said.

"Of 953 new cases, Indore accounted for 251, Bhopal 175, Jabalpur 51 and Gwalior 37. Cases in Indore rose to 32,783, including 668 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 23,299 with 463 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 12,421 and 12,026 cases respectively," the officials said.

Indore now has 3,510 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,781 and 765 and 340 respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,65,294, new cases 953, death toll 2,855, recovered 1,50,678 active cases 11,761, number of people tested so far 27,18,925.

