Bhopal, Jun 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 13,186 on Sunday as 221 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, including 40 in Indore district, officials said.

The state's fatality count rose to 557 with seven more deaths, they said.

Indore district reported the highest number of 40 positive cases on Sunday, followed by Bhopal with 35.

Four deaths were reported from Indore, two in Morena and one in Ujjain.

No new coronavirus case has been reported from 23 districts since Saturday evening.

While positive cases have been reported from all the 52 districts in the state so far, only four of them did not have any active case on Sunday, the health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 4,615 and the death toll to 222, it added.

Now, Bhopal has 2,740 COVID-19 patients. Of these, 94 persons succumbed to the infection.

The health officials said that there are 1,081 active containment zones in the state at present.

On Sunday, 113 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 figures on Sunday are as follows: Total cases: 13,186, active cases: 2,545, new cases: 221, death toll: 557, recovered: 10,084, number of people tested so far: 3,44,836.

