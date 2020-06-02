India News | COVID-19: Mumbai Cops Trained by BMC to Spray Disinfectant

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) A team of 21 policemen has been trained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the civic body's Fire Brigade to spray disinfectant in 223 spots in Mumbai in order to ensure the novel coronavirus infection does not spread in the department, an official said on Tuesday.

The team, using a van mounted with a spray machine, will move in the five police regions of the metropolis to disinfect police stations, traffic outposts and office complexes of the force, he added.

"They have been provided personal protection kits, masks etc. The team is led by assistant inspector Rajesh Chandugade," he informed.

Nineteen police personnel have so far died of COVID-19 in Mumbai.

