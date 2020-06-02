Cyclone Nisarga Latest Updates: Heavy Rains Expected, Stay Indoors, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Section 144 Imposed at Mumbai Beaches

Mumbai's Marine Drive (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 2: Maharashtra has braced for a tropical cyclone Nisarga that is likely to hit the state's coastline on tomorrow, June 3. After May 1961, Nisarga will be the first cyclone to hit Maharashtra coast in June. Ahead of the cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed residents of Maharashtra to stay indoors, warning that heavy rains will occur tomorrow. "We have shown determination and patience in the fight against coronavirus. We need to show the same spirit when the cyclone makes landfall," Uddhav Thackeray said. Nisarga Cyclone Could be The First Tropical Cyclone in 129 Years to Hit Maharashtra in June.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone Nisarga will strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to cause heavy rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Raigadh and Thane. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday said that the cyclonic storm will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and neighbouring states.

Thackeray said there could be a power outage in parts of Maharashtra due to heavy rains. "Keep your mobile phones charged. Don't believe in rumours. Listen to official statements only," the Chief Minister urged people. Ahead of the cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the movement of public on beaches, promenades and other places near to the coastline. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed as the cyclone Nisarga brewing in the Arabian Sea is likely to hit coastal districts of Maharashtra. The NDRF has also kept some teams as standby to provide help in extreme conditions. "Although this is not a severe cyclone, all precautions are being taken," NDRF Director-General S.N. Pradhan told IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray and assured all help from the central government in view of the cyclone Nisarga. The Prime Minister took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone condition in parts of the country’s western coast and urged people to take all possible precautions and safety measures.