Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Mumbai reported 434 new COVID-19 cases and six fresh fatalities, while nearly 500 patients recovered from the infection on Wednesday, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) updated data, after the new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the financial capital increased to 3,07,169, while the death toll rose to 11,319.

Notably, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone over the 500-day mark, while the average growth rate slipped below 0.15 per cent.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities.

According to the civic body, it conducted 13,455 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 tests done so far to 27,42,466.

The number of recovered patients increased to 2,89,300, about 94 per cent of the tally, with 499 more people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

Presently, Mumbai has 5,644 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has increased to 513 days, while the growth rate has gone down to 0.13 per cent.

However, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was being shown constant at 0.21 per cent in BMC data for more than a month.

When pointed out about the constant growth rate of 0.21 per cent in data, Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said it was a "calculation error".

"It has now been corrected on the dashboard," she said.

The city has 195 containment zones and 2,279 sealed buildings. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more patients from there test positive for coronavirus.

