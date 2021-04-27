Nagpur, Apr 27 (PTI)Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 101 COVID-19 fatalities, 6,287 new cases and 6,863 recoveries, an official said.

The overall tally of cases in Nagpur now stands at 3,86,327 and the toll at 7,126, he said, adding 3,02,480 patients have recovered so far.

Nagpur district is now left with 76,721 active cases, he added.

With 22,908 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nagpur has risen to 22,00,302, the official said. PTI

