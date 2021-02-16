Nashik, Feb 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,18,513 on Tuesday after 160 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw one death and 196 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 2,074, while the recovery count is 1,15,242, he said.

With 1,583 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,20,877.

Meanwhile, 1,147 health care workers got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 268 received the second one, also called the booster shot, on Tuesday in Nashik, officials informed.

