Nashik, Dec 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik rose by 207 on Sunday to reach 1,09,119, while the death toll increased by five to touch 1,950, an official said.

So far, 1,04,817 people have been discharged post recovery, including 246 on Sunday, he added.

With 678 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of the tests conducted in Nashik district went up to 4,23,153.

