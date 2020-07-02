Nashik, Jul 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 249 on Thursday, while 131 fresh cases pushed up the tally to 4,584, officials said.

Among the nine deceased, six were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and three from other parts of the district, as per an official communication issued by the district administration.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 249, it said.

In addition, as many as 131 more people were found coronavirus positive, taking the tally to 4,584, the statement said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 2,594 after 139 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also, 510 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district.

In all, 1,964 people are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present, the statement added.

