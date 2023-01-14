Raipur, Jan 14 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,766 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,614, leaving the state with six active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,59,677 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,195 during the day, a government release said.

