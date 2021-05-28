Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Amid speculations of innoculation with different doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday assured that no mixing of vaccines is taking place in the state.

While addressing reporters, Karnataka Deputy CM said, "No mixing of vaccines is taking place in the State. The people are being given the same dose of vaccines."

"There are speculations that the healthcare workers are being given two different shots of vaccines. However, it is not true and there is no proof of it", the Deputy CM said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is battling with rising Covid-19 and black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state will have a new COVID-19 discharge policy and post-COVID precautions in view of the rising cases of black fungus infection.

Speaking to media after a meeting with experts on containment of black fungus infection, Dr Sudhakar said, "It has been decided to formulate a new discharge policy and post-COVID precautions for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection."

Yesterday, Karnataka reported 24,214 new Covid-19 cases, 476 deaths and 31,459 discharges, as per the State health department.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on May 21 announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)