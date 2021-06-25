Noida, Jun 25 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the total number of active patients in the district came down to 62, official data showed.

The overall case tally of the district, which had recorded just a single new case on Thursday, reached 63,019, according to data of the state Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, seven more patients recovered and the total recoveries surged to 62,491, while the death toll stood at 466, according to the data.

Officials told PTI that the number of containment zones, which had risen to nearly 300 during the peak of the COVID-19 second wave last month, came down to 38 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the tally of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 3,423, while that of overall recoveries has surged to 16,79,416 and the death toll has mounted to 22,381, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)