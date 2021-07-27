Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Rajasthan on Tuesday reported one more COVID-19 death, which pushed the toll to 8,953, while 15 new cases pushed the tally in the state to 9,53,575, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Udaipur and three from Jaipur besides other cities.

The report said that 9,44,344 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases in the state is 278.

