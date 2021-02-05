Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Over 42,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 across Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of people who have got the doses since the drive started on January 16 to over 4.32 lakh, a health official said.

He said of the 42,609 people inoculated on Friday, 8,729 were frontline health workers.

"With this, the total number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 4,32,186," the official added.

