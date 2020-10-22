New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The coronavirus pandemic has provided a learning curve for us to be better prepared for the future, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Dr Harsh Vardhan was addressing the World Bank- International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting on Wednesday based on the theme -- "Unleashing the South Asian Century through Human Capital for All" and "Investing in COVID-19 Vaccines and Primary Healthcare Delivery System".

"The COVID pandemic has created disruption in normal life but has also provided a steep learning curve for all of us to be more resilient and prepared for the future. These efforts have been a result of commitment from all stakeholders," Vardhan said at the meeting.

He further said that the biggest benefit for India was that it already has been implementing "the largest immunisation program of the world, with nearly 27 million new-borns targeted for immunisation annually."

The Union Health Minister further said that the established infrastructure for Universal Immunisation Program, will come in handy for last mile delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine, as and when it becomes available, to the identified priority groups.

Reaffirming the government's stance on research and manufacturing to ensure the vaccine reaches the last person, he said, "Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have constituted a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration which is working on all aspects, as well as designing innovative approaches to distribute vaccines in rural and remote regions."

"The India story has always been very inspiring as we have made huge strides in improving the health of our people in the last two decades and now, India will be critical to fighting COVID-19 especially when it comes to making vaccines at large scale for the whole world," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

