Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): A COVID-19 positive patient exercised his right to vote in RR Nagar constituency of Karnataka during the by-election held on Tuesday.

"A Covid-19 patient cast his vote at a polling booth in RR Nagar, earlier today. He was facilitated with an ambulance," said an official statement of the state Election Commission of Karnataka.

The polling booth was later sanitized to facilitate other voters.

By-election was concluded in two seats--RR Nagar, and Sira--in Karnataka on Tuesday, with a total voter turnout of 57.04 per cent. (ANI)

