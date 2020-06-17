Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | COVID-19 Positive Man Dies in J-K; Death Toll Reaches 64

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir died at a hospital here on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union territory to 64, officials said.

The man from Feripora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, died of cardiopulmonary arrest at 4:15 am at SKIMS Hospital Soura, they said.

Also Read | 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops on Monday Evening: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The officials said the patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday with complaints of fever and shortness of breath, and was diagnosed with acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

The patient was on non-invasive ventilation and his son who was attending him had given negative consent for intubation, they added.

Also Read | India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

