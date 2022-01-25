New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has reduced by 20 per cent in the last 10 days and added that the restrictions will soon be lifted.

"COVID positivity rate has reduced by 20 per cent in the span of last 10 days. Today it's about 10 per cent, opposed to 30 per cent positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination," Kejriwal said while addressing a program in Delhi

Lauding the efforts of healthcare workers, Kejriwal said that 100 per cent population of Delhi has receved first dose of COVID vaccine and 82 per cent have received the second dose of the vaccine.

"When COVID-19 increases, we have to impose some restrictions on economic activities. But we do not want to create a hurdle in your lives but protect you and your health. Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normal...will make all efforts in that direction," the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also said that presently, India is going through third wave of COVID-19 but Delhi is going through fifth wave of the pandemic.

Delhi on Monday continued to report a decline in daily COVID-19 infections with 5,760 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 11.79 per cent.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has mounted to 17,97,471, including 45,140 active cases. Of these active cases, 36,838 are currently in home isolation, as per yesterday's bulletin. (ANI)

